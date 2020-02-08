Hopeful that AAP will form govt in Delhi for third time, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he is hopeful that the Aam Aadmi Party would form government for the third time in Delhi.

The people of Delhi will vote based on the works done by the AAP government, Kejriwal said after voting along with his wife Sunita and son Pulkit at a polling booth in Civil Lines area.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is underway. The counting will be done on Tuesday.

