Delhi polls: Hamid Ansari, RSS' Ram Lal cast vote

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari and RSS leader Ram Lal on Saturday polled their votes at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi Assembly constituency. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress Romesh Sabharwal are fielded against the Kejriwal.

Asked about the issues raised by political parties while campaigning, Ram Lal told ANI, "I think today everyone will have to show their papers. The Election Commission has also said that you will not be able to vote without showing papers. So, today the idea of showing paper will win. The concept of not showing papers will lose today. Today everyone will have to show their papers else they will not be able to vote." The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today from 8 am.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. The Congress didn't open its account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.