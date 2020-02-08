Elderly, specially-abled citizens poll votes for Delhi assembly elections
Beaming with enthusiasm, Senior citizens and specially-abled voters turned out in large numbers to exercise their adult franchise in Delhi assembly elections, here on Saturday. Many of these citizens arrived at their polling booths, early in the morning to poll votes in their respective constituencies.
Senior citizen Jwala Devi (90) was one of the early morning voters who came out to vote. Another senior citizen SM Kataria (82) came on his wheelchair to cast his vote and to motivate other voters to come out and exercise their franchise. Specially-abled Ikrar Mohammed came on his scooter to cast his vote at a booth in Aurangzeb lane of New Delhi Constituency. Another specially-abled voter, Rushkad polled her vote at a poll booth in Jamia Nagar of Okhla constituency.
Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am.Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. Congress did not open its account. (ANI)
