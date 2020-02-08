Delhi polls: Election officer dies on duty

An election officer on poll duty died in north-east Delhi on Saturday. Initial reports suggest that the officer, who is identified as Udham Singh, suffered a heart attack while on duty for Delhi Assembly elections.

Singh was deployed at Babarpur Primary School when he suddenly suffered heart attack. More details into the incident are awaited. Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

