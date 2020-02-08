Priyanka Gandhi, family cast vote in Delhi's Lodhi Estate

With voting for the Delhi Assembly polls underway, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and son Raihan Rajiv Vadra exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Lodhi Estate here on Saturday. Raihan, who is a first-time voter, said it was a nice experience for him to take part in the democratic process and urged voters to cast their votes.

"It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process for the first time. Everyone should exercise their right to vote," he told ANI. Similarly, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated that people should vote for development.

"People should come out and vote for development. I have been saying this earlier and I reiterate the same today as well," she told reporters outside the polling booth. Asked to make a comment after exercising his democratic right, Robert Vadra told ANI, "My best wishes to all citizens of Delhi."

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in Delhi was recorded at around 27 per cent till 1:30 pm, according to the Election Commission. The polling for 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi started today from 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the 2015 polls, AAP had won 67 seats, while BJP managed just three seats. The Congress failed to open its account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

