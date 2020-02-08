Mumbai BJP felicitates driver who took passenger to police for talking about anti-CAA protests
Mumbai BJP President Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday conferred 'Alert Citizen Award' to the cab driver who a drove a passenger to the police station after overhearing the latter's conversation about anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest.
Mumbai BJP President Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday conferred 'Alert Citizen Award' to the cab driver who drove a passenger to the police station after overhearing the latter's conversation about anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest. The incident had occured earlier this week, when Uber cab driver, Rohit Singh, took his passenger, 23-year-old activist Bappaditya Sarkar to a police station in the city.
The police recorded the statements of the two but did not find anything suspicious and therefore let them go. Sarkar, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur, was visiting a friend in Kurla area. Police questioned him for almost two hours.
The cab driver told the passenger that he would be taking a detour for withdrawing money from an ATM. Instead, he took Sarkar to Santacruz Police Station. According to police, the driver told them that the passenger was anti-national and was talking about dividing the country and could turn out to be a danger for society.
After a thread on the incident went viral on social media platform Twitter, the Mumbai Police and Uber India took cognizance of the matter. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
