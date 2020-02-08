Delhi polls: 54 pc voter turnout recorded till 5 pm
Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 54 per cent by 5 pm on Saturday, poll officials said. There was a rise in the voting percentage after initial sluggishness, especially in morning hours.
"The polling percentage recorded till 5 pm is 54.14 per cent," a Delhi CEO official said. Of the 11 districts, northeast Delhi recorded a turnout of 63.4 per cent, the highest, while New Delhi saw 44.29 per cent, the lowest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
