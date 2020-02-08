Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shaheen Bagh: Women protesters vote in batches to keep agitation alive

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 20:12 IST
Shaheen Bagh: Women protesters vote in batches to keep agitation alive

On a sit-in for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act, women protesters at Shaheen Bagh voted in batches on Saturday so that the agitation remains unaffected. While some of the women voted in the morning, others chose to get their fingers inked in the afternoon and the remaining in the evening.

Mehzabeen Qureshi, who returned to the protest site after voting said, "I stayed at home to let other women in the house go out and vote. Now I have joined them here at Shaheen Bagh after voting. I voted today to secure democracy". Zaheeda Khan, another resident of Shaheen Bagh, said they decided to vote in batches.

"The women here had decided a day before voting that some of them would go out to vote in the morning, while others will stay back for chores. Similarly, others will go in the afternoon and then come back to the protest site. "By the evening, we are a full house again, all geared up to continue our protest." she said.

Khan added that the women of Shaheen Bagh have changed their daily routines in the past two months to give maximum time to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest. "We have decided to take care of this protest like our child," she said.

Zahra Sheikh said they are determined to exercise their right to vote as it is crucial for a democracy. "We started our day knowing that it will be of double importance for us. We want to ensure that democracy survives hence, every citizen of Shaheen Bagh is voting today" she said.

The elderly women of Shaheen Bagh, fondly called 'Dabang Dadi', also voiced their support to the anti-CAA protest and the right to protect the democracy. "We are a family of dry cleaners and we want to take this government to the cleaners now. I did not miss a single day of the protest so there was no chance I would miss voting. I wish the government at the Centre also changes," 80-year-old Rafeeqan said.

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "biryani" remark, another senior citizen said they were voting to prove that they were not being served any "biryani". Adityanath was served a notice by the Election Commission for his "Kejriwal is feeding biryani in Shaheen Bagh" comments.

The Shaheen Bagh protest site had become a focal point in the BJP's poll campaign. Shaheeda, another 'Dabang Dadi' said, "The protest did not get affected by voting. We ensured that we exercised both our rights equally well.

"We are being accused of taking 'biryani' from politicians. We make scrumptious 'biryani' at home. We would rather invite these politicians here to sit and talk to us over a plate of biryani," she said. The protestors at Shaheen Bagh also hit out at their agitation being labelled a "political gimmick".

"Many people have alleged that we are protesting for Delhi elections and that some political parties are funding us. They should know that we are still protesting as Delhi votes and will continue the agitation after the polling. The protests will go on till the government rolls back the draconian law," Mohd Ayub said. PTI UJN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

42 being monitored in Nagaland for coronavirus

Altogether 42 persons arriving in Nagaland from China and other countries, affected by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, are being monitored while seven of them have been kept in isolation at their homes, state health minister Pangnyu Phom...

Gopichand receives honourable mention of IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has received an honourable mention in the male category of the prestigious 2019 International Olympic Committees Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of role he played in the dev...

'Missing' posters of Akhilesh Yadav surface in UP's Azamgarh

Missing posters of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced in his parliamentary constituency of Azamgarh questioning the MPs absence in the wake of police action on women protesting against the CAA and NRC. Put up by the minorit...

A Surya Prakash demits Prasar Bharati chairman's office after two terms

The Prasar Bharati bid farewell on Saturday to its chairman A Surya Prakash, who has completed a two-term stint that began in 2014. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar expressed his appreciation for Surya Prakash on the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020