Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 05:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 05:24 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.N. to host new Libya ceasefire talks after no deal in first round

Libya's warring parties will continue talks this month to try to reach a lasting ceasefire in a war for control of the capital Tripoli, the United Nations said on Saturday, after a first round in Geneva last week failed to yield an agreement. The U.N. hosted indirect talks between five officers from the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar, which has been trying to take Tripoli since April, and the same number from forces of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli. American dies of coronavirus in China; five Britons infected in French Alps

A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after a Lunar New Year break that was extended to try to contain the outbreak. While the vast majority of cases have been in China, the virus has spread to some two dozen countries abroad, including five British nationals infected in a French mountain resort. Near tie between three main parties in Irish election: exit poll

An Irish national election exit poll on Saturday showed the three main parties on an almost identical share of the vote. The Ipsos MRBI exit poll showed the center-right Fine Gael of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on 22.4%, left wing nationalists Sinn Fein on 22.3% and center-right pre-election favorites Fianna Fail on 22.2%. In China's locked-down coronavirus city, grocery delivery is a lifeline

Reluctant to go outside for fear of catching the new coronavirus sweeping the Chinese city of Wuhan, Edward Wang found a lifeline: grocery delivery services provided by local retailers. But with hundreds of thousands of other people in Wuhan also stuck inside their homes doing the same thing, and retailers struggling to get hold of their staff, the service became overloaded. Azeri president moves to modernize parliament with snap election

Azerbaijan holds a snap parliamentary election on Sunday, seen as the next step by President Ilham Aliyev to consolidate power and create a younger, more dynamic parliament to push forward economic reforms. Aliyev called the election in December, nine months before the vote was formally due. Officials from his ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party said the move was "to support the president's policy on reforms and personnel changes." Israel drawing up map for West Bank annexations: Netanyahu

Israel has begun to draw up maps of land in the occupied West Bank that will be annexed in accordance with U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday. "We are already at the height of the process of mapping the area that, according to the Trump plan, will become part of the state of Israel. It won't take too long," Netanyahu said at an election campaign rally in the Maale Adumim settlement. Turkey reinforces troops in Syria's Idlib, talks with Russia

Turkey reinforced its military presence in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Saturday as Turkish and Russian officials held talks about the Syrian government offensive there, which has displaced more than half a million people in two months. Turkey says the advances by Russian-backed Syrian troops and their allies threaten a fresh humanitarian disaster, driving another wave of potential refugees to its southern border, and has threatened to act if they do not pull back. Death toll hits 21 from Thai shooting after raid into mall

A member of the Thai security forces was killed early on Sunday in a raid into a shopping mall to try to stop a soldier on a shooting rampage, bringing the total death toll to 21, the health minister said. The killings began at around 3 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Saturday when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand, posting messages on Facebook as he went. U.S., Afghan forces come under fire in eastern Afghanistan: U.S. official

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said in Kabul as they launched investigations into whether the attackers were Afghan service members or wearing Afghan uniforms, what is known as an "insider attack." Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said a combined U.S. and Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar province was engaged by direct fire. Iran says it is ready to mediate between Turkey and Syria

Iran is ready to help Turkey and Syria resolve their differences over the nearly nine-year-old war in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that Tehran backs the sovereignty of its key regional ally Damascus. Turkey has backed rebels looking to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Iran and Russia have supported Assad’s forces in the war. The three countries have also collaborated on a political solution to the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox reach two-year deal with OF Benintendi

The Boston Red Sox signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a two-year contract through the 2021 season on Saturday, avoiding salary arbitration. Multiple outlets reported the value of the deal at 10 million.Benintendi, 25, has been Bostons O...

Report: Redskins hiring black female coach

The Washington Redskins will make Jennifer King the first full-time black female coach in the NFL, The Athletic reported Saturday. King previously worked for Redskins head coach Ron Rivera as a coaching intern with the Carolina Panthers in ...

Mainland China reports 89 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 8

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 811 as of the end of Saturday, up 89 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Sunday morning.Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, r...

Athletics-Brazier builds on World Championship momentum with Millrose Games win

A blistering 800 meters for Donavan Brazier punctuated a handful of seasons bests, as six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix finished sixth in the 60-meters at the NYRR Millrose Games in New York City on Saturday.The 144.22 win for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020