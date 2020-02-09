Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Unilateral Israeli annexations would endanger U.S. support - envoy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 15:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Unilateral Israeli annexations would endanger U.S. support - envoy
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Unilateral Israeli steps to annex West Bank land would endanger U.S. support for such plans, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday Israel had begun drawing up maps for annexing land in the West Bank, which Palestinians seek for a state, in accordance with U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan.

"President Trump's Vision for Peace is the product of more than three years of close consultations among the President, PM Netanyahu and their respective senior staff," Friedman said on Twitter. "Israel is subject to the completion (of) a mapping process by a joint Israeli-American committee. Any unilateral action in advance of the completion of the committee process endangers the Plan & American recognition," Friedman said.

That process will probably not be completed before Israel's March 2 election, Friedman later told reporters in Jerusalem. Although Trump's plan envisages a two-state solution with Israel and a future Palestinian state living alongside each other, it includes strict conditions that the Palestinians have rejected out of hand.

The blueprint gives Israel much of what it has long sought, including U.S. recognition of settlements and Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley. As the election nears, pressure has mounted on Netanyahu from settler leaders, and members of his right-wing cabinet with whom he is competing for votes, to move ahead with annexations before the ballot, despite White House calls to hold off.

Friedman's remarks appeared to provide Netanyahu with some defence against those pressures. "The (U.S.) recognition is the main thing and we don't want to endanger that," Netanyahu told his cabinet on Sunday.

He said the annexed area would include all Israeli settlements and the Jordan Valley - territory Israel has kept under military occupation since its capture in the 1967 Middle East war but which Palestinians want in a future state. Right after Trump presented the plan on Jan. 28, Netanyahu signalled his government would begin extending Israeli sovereignty to the settlements and the Jordan Valley within days. But on Saturday Netanyahu appeared to row back.

"We've been waiting since 1967 and some people are making a big deal out of a few weeks," Netanyahu said at the rally. Most countries consider Israeli settlements on land captured in war to be a violation of international law. Trump has changed U.S. policy to withdraw such objections and the prospect of Israeli annexations have drawn widespread condemnation.

Palestinians say the settlements make a future state unviable. Israel cites security needs as well as biblical and historical ties to the land on which they are built.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt mulling new scheme for CAPF officers' test, might merge it with civil services exam

The Centre is planing to change the scheme of the UPSC test for recruitment of entry-level paramilitary forces officers and merging it with the civil services examination that selects IAS and IPS officers, officials said. A proposal in this...

Heart bleeds when blast incidents reported in Bengal: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday voiced concern over the recent cases of recovery of explosives, and said his heart bled every time incidents of blast were reported from any part of the state. Dhankhar also wondered how coul...

Laid foundation for a USD 5 trillion economy in budget, says

Laid foundation for a USD 5 trillion economy in budget, saysFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kolkata....

Wuhan repatriation flight lands back in Britain

A second and final flight repatriating British nationals from Wuhan in China, epicenter of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, landed on Sunday with more than 200 people on board. The chartered civilian aircraft left the capital of centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020