Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA prepones its rally to Feb 27

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 17:49 IST
Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA prepones its rally to Feb 27
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter(@VarunGrover)

The Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA on Sunday announced that it has preponed its 'Samvidhan Bachao, Nagrikta Bachao maha rally' at Gandhi Maidan here to February 27 from 29. The rally, which was earlier scheduled to be held on February 29, has now been preponed to February 27 as the administration did not give us permission for holding the rally on the earlier date, Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA coordination committee members said at a press conference.

Prominent among those who attended the press meet included Ghalib, Chandrakanta Khan, Rupesh Kumar, Nivedita Jha, Kamayani besides former IAS officer K Gopinathan, who had resigned from government service. "Our maha rally at Gandhi Maidan has been preponed to February 27 from February 29 due to ruling JD(U)'s program at the venue," Chandrakanta Khan told reporters here.

"The venue Gandhi Maidan has been booked by the JD(U) for two-days on February 29 and March 1 and that's why the administration did not give us permission to hold our maha rally on February 29," another joint forum member, Ghalib said. The JD(U) is holding a state-level workers' meet at Gandhi Maidan on March 1, party sources said, adding that the ground has been booked for February 29 also keeping in mind the need to carry out preparations for the workers' meet.

CPI leader and the former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar, is on a state-wide 'Jan Gan Man Yatra' which was launched on January 30, under the banner of 'Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA'. The campaign, which was scheduled to conclude with a rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on February 29, will now be held on February 27.

Speaking on the occasion, Kannan Gopinathan claimed that CAA, NPR, NRC will "adversely affect the poor". There is a massive protest against CAA,NPR, NRC in Bihar too, he claimed, adding that big mobilization of people will take place on the issue.

Various artistes, film actors, politicians, trade unions, representatives from JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia will participate at the meeting, Ghalib said, adding that leaders from various Left parties and other like-minded political parties will also be invited for the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyans queue to see body of Moi, country's longest-serving ruler

Nairobi, Feb 9 AFP Kenyans formed long queues on Sunday to glimpse the body of the countrys longest-serving leader, Daniel arap Moi, which is on public display ahead of a state funeral service. Moi, who is respected by many despite a 24-yea...

2,927 people diagnosed with Tuberculosis in Mizoram in 2019

More than 2,900 people have been diagnosed with tuberculosis TB in Mizoram in 2019, a Health department official said on Sunday. The official said that as many as 17,171 blood samples were tested out of which 2,927 were found suffering fro...

NCB arrests India's first darknet narcotics vendor; 55k tablets seized

The NCB on Sunday said it has arrested the countrys first darknet narcotics operative who allegedly shipped hundreds of psychotropic drug parcels abroad in the garb of sex stimulation medicines. Dipu Singh, 21, son of a retired army officer...

Regional Indian party organises rally to support new citizenship law

A regional party held a rally in Indias financial capital Mumbai on Sunday to support a citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year that has triggered nationwide protests. Indias Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020