Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uproar in LS over SC verdict on quotas in jobs; Rajnath accuses Congress of politicising judgment

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed an uproar over the Supreme Court ruling that quotas and reservations in government jobs is not a fundamental right with Congress members accusing the government of attempting to snatch away the rights of SCs and STs and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stating that the Opposition party was trying to "politicise the issue".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:31 IST
Uproar in LS over SC verdict on quotas in jobs; Rajnath accuses Congress of politicising judgment
Rajnath Singh speaking in Lok Sabha . Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed an uproar over the Supreme Court ruling that quotas and reservations in government jobs is not a fundamental right with Congress members accusing the government of attempting to snatch away the rights of SCs and STs and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stating that the Opposition party was trying to "politicise the issue". Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the petition was filed by the Uttarakhand government in the apex court.

He said the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes comprise about one-third of the country's population and the Constitution has given them rights for socio-economic progress. Chowdhury said the party-led UPA government had taken several steps for the welfare of SCs and STs.

"What has happened, the government is trying to snatch the rights," he alleged while accusing the BJP government of spreading "manuvaad". BJP members strongly objected to his remarks with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi saying that it was the verdict of the Supreme Court and the government has nothing to do with it.

"Whose government was (in Uttarakhand) in 2012. It was of Congress. The government has nothing to with it," he said. Chowdhury said that the affidavit was filed on behalf of Uttarakhand government and BJP is in power in the state.

Joshi demanded that allegations against the government by the Congress member should be expunged. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the government was committed to providing reservations to SCs and STs.

Rajnath Singh, Deputy Leader of the House said Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot will make a statement in the House. He said there was Congress government in Uttarakhand in 2012. "An attempt is being made by Congress to politicize this sensitive matter. It is a serious issue," he said.

Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the House till 2 pm. Earlier, DMK member A Raja alleged that there has been "onslaught on the reservation since this government came". He said that the government should go for a review petition or the matter should be brought in the Ninth Schedule of Constitution.

Raja and Kalyan Banerjee of Trinamool Congress said that these arguments in the apex court were made by Uttarakhand government which is run by the BJP. BSP's Ritesh Pandey also accused the government of being "anti-Dalit".

Members of Congress and some other parties also came to the well of the House and raised slogans against the government. LJP's Chirag Paswan demanded intervention of the central government on the issue. He said that all laws relating to the welfare of SCs and STs should be put in the Ninth Schedule so that "the debate ends" and the practice of going to the apex court from time to time stops.

He said the government was committed to the welfare of the weaker sections and rejected opposition charges that the government was "anti-Dalit". JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan Singh accused the opposition members of trying to politicize the apex court verdict and said the NDA government had always taken measures to protect the rights of weaker sections.

Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal said the central government should intervene and bring an ordinance on the issue. The matter was earlier sought to be raised by Congress members during question hour. Rajnath Singh said that Gehlot will make a statement on the issue.

The Supreme Court had on Friday said that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the States cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-At least 65 more coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan, captain says

Passenger tests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan confirmed at least 65 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, according to the vessels captain, as some passengers took to social media to warn against depression over their conf...

Two Russian children die in Thai tourist boat crash

Russian siblings aged 12 and six-years-old died Monday in a speed boat accident off the tourist island of Phuket, an official said, as two vessels collided near a pier. The accident took place 100 meters off a privately-run pier in Phuket, ...

Sensex down by 162 points on coronavirus fears, metal stocks melt

Equity benchmark indices witnessed profit booking and closed in the negative zone on Monday amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on supply chains and global economy. The BSE SP Sensex closed 162 points lower at 40,980 while the Nift...

AP govt inks MoU with 11 agri institutions to help farmers

AP govt inks MoU with 11 agri institutions to help farmers Amaravati, Feb 10 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday signed a path-breaking memoranda of understanding with 11 premier agricultural institutions in the country to ush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020