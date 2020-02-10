Left Menu
Development News Edition

High-level North Korean defector to run in S Korea election

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:22 IST
High-level North Korean defector to run in S Korea election

Seoul, Feb 10 (AP) The highest-level North Korean diplomat to defect to South Korea will join its main opposition party and run in April parliamentary elections, party officials said Monday. Thae Yong Ho, a former minister at the North Korean Embassy in London, came to South Korea in 2016 with his family.

He since has given media interviews and written articles highly critical of North Korea's authoritarian government, led by Kim Jong Un. The conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party announced Monday that Thae has decided to join the party and run in a Seoul constituency in the April 15 election.

"His courage and decision will give hope to North Korean refugees and other South and North Korean people who are wising for genuine unification," Kim Hyong-o, head of a party committee on candidate selections, told reporters, according to his party. An organization that represents Thae didn't immediately respond to an emailed request to confirm the party's announcement.

If Thae is elected, he would become the second North Korean defector to win a seat in South Korea's single-chamber National Assembly. Former North Korean Cho Myung-Chul, who came to South Korea in 1994, served as a proportional representative for a predecessor of the Liberty Korea Party from 2012 to 2016.

It's rare for senior North Korean officials to defect to South Korea. About 33,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea in the past two decades, but most are women from rural towns near the border with China who fled to avoid poverty.

Thae, 57, is the most senior North Korean diplomat who has defected to South Korea. The highest-level North Korean to seek asylum in South Korea is Hwang Jang-yop, a senior ruling Workers' Party official who once tutored Kim Jong Un's father, late leader Kim Jong Il. Hwang died in 2010.

After coming to Seoul, Thae told reporters that he decided to flee because he didn't want his children to live "miserable" lives in North Korea and he was disappointed with Kim Jong Un. Thae said he initially had some hopes for Kim but eventually fell into "despair" after watching him execute officials and pursue development of nuclear weapons.

North Korea has called Thae "human scum" and accused him of embezzling government money and committing other crimes. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The County Oak Medical Centre has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite source...

WB govt announces free electricity with quarterly consumption of up to 75 units

West Bengal government on Monday announced free electricity for those with a quarterly consumption of up to 75 units. In the budget presented today in the state assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government introduced ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for subdued open as investors weigh coronavirus risks

Wall Street was set to open largely unchanged on Monday after last weeks strong gains as investors kept an eye on the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak and company updates, with people starting to return to work in China.The dea...

Amazon moves Karnataka HC seeking stay on CCI probe order

E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on the investigation ordered by the Competition Commission of India CCI against the company for alleged violations of provisions of competition laws. In its ple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020