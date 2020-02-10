Former N.Korean diplomat to run in S.Korea's April general election - Yonhap

Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to Britain who defected to the South, is expected to run in an April general election as a member of the main opposition party, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday citing a party official. The official, Kim Hyong-o, head of the conservative Liberty Korea Party's election candidate selection panel, told reporters that the party planned to find Thae a constituency where he could play a good role, adding somewhere in Seoul would be appropriate.

"(Thae) is someone who risked his life for freedom. As a person who understands the sorrow of the 10 million separated families and as one of the 25 million North Koreans, he is the one who could show present a vision for peace and publicize South Korea's related position," Kim added. The general election for the country's national assembly is scheduled for April 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.