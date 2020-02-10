Left Menu
Former N.Korean diplomat to run in S.Korea's April general election - Yonhap

  • Seoul
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:55 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:45 IST
Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to Britain who defected to the South, is expected to run in an April general election as a member of the main opposition party, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday citing a party official. The official, Kim Hyong-o, head of the conservative Liberty Korea Party's election candidate selection panel, told reporters that the party planned to find Thae a constituency where he could play a good role, adding somewhere in Seoul would be appropriate.

"(Thae) is someone who risked his life for freedom. As a person who understands the sorrow of the 10 million separated families and as one of the 25 million North Koreans, he is the one who could show present a vision for peace and publicize South Korea's related position," Kim added. The general election for the country's national assembly is scheduled for April 15.

