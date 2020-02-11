Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Merkel protegee gives up chancellery ambitions after far-right scandal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 02:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 02:13 IST
UPDATE 6-Merkel protegee gives up chancellery ambitions after far-right scandal

The woman who had been expected to become Germany's next chancellor said on Monday she would not run for the top job, succumbing to a scandal involving the far-right and blowing wide open the race to succeed Angela Merkel.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is a protegee of the chancellor and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), but has faced growing doubts over her suitability to replace Merkel, who has led Germany for 15 years but plans to stand down at the federal election due in autumn 2021. Last week, Kramp-Karrenbauer's inability to impose discipline on the CDU in the eastern state of Thuringia dealt a further blow to her credibility, eroded by a series of gaffes.

The regional CDU branch defied her by backing a local leader helped into office by the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), shattering a postwar consensus among established parties on shunning the far-right. "I will not run for chancellor," Kramp-Karrenbauer, 57, told a news conference in Berlin, adding she had made her decision "with the intention of strengthening the CDU".

"In my view, this has no impact on the stability of the grand coalition," she said, referring to the national coalition between Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD). Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the SPD's most senior minister, told ARD television: "The coalition will do its work." He added that it was not the first time in this parliament parties had switched leaders.

Kramp-Karrenbauer's decision leaves a question mark over Germany's future direction as its economy, the world's fourth largest, flirts with recession and as the European Union struggles to define itself after Britain's exit. Merkel has loomed large on the global stage since 2005, helping to steer the EU through the euro zone crisis and opening Germany's doors to migrants fleeing wars in the Middle East in 2015 - a move that still divides the bloc and her country.

Bild, Germany's best-selling newspaper laid the blame for Kramp-Karrenbauer's failure at Merkel's door, saying the party would struggle to reinvent itself while she was chancellor. "Angela Merkel wanted a fake successor who couldn't outshine her," it wrote.

Merkel did not seek re-election to the party chair in 2018, allowing Kramp-Karrenbauer to take the party helm with a view to boosting her profile prior to running for the chancellery. But doubts about her leadership credentials persisted. "The separation of chancellorship and party chair, the open question around who will become the candidate for chancellor weakens the CDU at a time... (when) Germany needs a strong CDU," Kramp-Karrenbauer told Monday's news conference.

RIVALS CIRCLE Kramp-Karrenbauer's ratings plummeted last year after a number of public gaffes, including poking fun at transgender people in a light-hearted carnival speech.

She said she would remain party chair until another chancellor candidate has been found and will stay on as defence minister. But erstwhile rivals for the party leadership - Friedrich Merz and Jens Spahn - have been circling, while Armin Laschet, premier of Germany's largest state and a Merkel ally, did not rule out running.

Merz has quit asset manager Blackrock to focus more on politics and Spahn, now health minister, has cut a dynamic figure during the coronavirus crisis, jetting to Paris and London to coordinate the European and G7 response. "Now's the right time to provide impetus via economic and financial policy measures," Merz said on Monday in a tweet.

Being out of political office has let Merz speak his mind, keeping him in the news. A Forsa poll found 27% of the public thought him the best candidate, followed by Laschet on 18%. Spahn and Markus Soeder, leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, both said they respected Kramp-Karrenbauer's decision and said the cohesion of their conservative alliance was essential.

Laschet, who as premier of North Rhine-Westfalia, a state of 17 million people, has executive experience that other candidates lack, was more forthcoming than in the past. Asked as he left a news conference if he was trying to avoid being asked about the chancellorship, he replied tersely: "I'm not afraid of anything."

Alexander Gauland, honorary chairman of the far-right AfD, said the CDU's efforts under Kramp-Karrenbauer to ostracise his party had failed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Oscars TV audience hits record low in 'driverless' ceremony

The U.S. television audience for the 2020 Oscars fell to an all-time low for a ceremony that brought big wins for South Korean satire Parasite but was criticized by reviewers as long and haphazard. Viewership for Sundays show, broadcast on ...

WRAPUP 16-Labs ramp up coronavirus testing as cases outside of China climb

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday the spread of coronavirus cases among people who have not been to China could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire and the human race must not let the epidemic get out of control.There are...

Report: Scan as 'positive as possible' on Tagovailoa's hip

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoas recovery from hip surgery is going as positive as possible, according to a report from NFL Networks Ian Rapoport on Monday. Tagovailoa recently had a CT scan, which came almost three months after h...

FOCUS-Countries rush to build diagnostic capacity as coronavirus spreads

A week ago, only two laboratories in Africa could diagnose the novel coronavirus that originated in China and is rapidly spreading around the world. As of Sunday, the World Health Organization WHO expected every nation in Africa to be able ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020