Ker CM greets Arvind Kejriwal, AAP for Delhi poll victory

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday congratulated his Delhicounterpart Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's "resounding victory" inassembly elections, saying let it be a harbinger for inclusivepolitics in the country

"Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty ona resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be aharbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in ourcountry," he tweeted

The Aam Aadmi Party looked set for a second term in Delhiwith the party leading in 52 seats of the 70 as votes polledin the last week's elections were counted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.