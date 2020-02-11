Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj after initial hiccups
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia won the Partparganj seat in East Delhi after a tough fight against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.
After trailing initially, Sisodia wrested the seat in final rounds of counting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
