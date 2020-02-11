Luck smiles on AAP bigwigs
Most of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bigwigs are set to come out with flying colours in their battle of ballots for Delhi assembly polls.
Atishi from Kalkaji has bagged the seat with over 11,000 votes defeating BJP's Dharmabir Singh, who got 39,438 votes against Atishi, who polled 46,775 votes. BJP's Kapil Mishra is trialing by over 10,000 votes against Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, who got 45,317 votes.
AAP candidate from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj is leading by over 16,000 votes. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)
