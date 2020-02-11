Left Menu
Mandate given to AAP proves true meaning of nationalism, say party's prominent faces

Elated over their thumping victory in the Delhi Assembly polls and taking a dig at the BJP which has been riding high on the patriotism wave, AAP candidates asserted that the mandate given to them has proved what true nationalism is. The people of Delhi have explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate, AAP's prominent face Manish Sisodia said as he clinched victory on the Patparganj seat.

Sisodia, who retained his seat for the third time, said the BJP indulged in "politics of hate", but people refused to be divided. "I am happy to have won the Patparganj seat again. The BJP indulged in politics of hate, but I thank the people of Patparganj. Today, Delhi's people have chosen a government which works for them and explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate," he told reporters.

Sisodia, who was the Deputy Chief Minister and led the government's education reforms agenda, defeated BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a margin of over 3,500 votes. Raghav Chadha, who replaced sitting MLA Vijender Garg in Rajinder Nagar, defeated BJP's Sardar RP Singh by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

"Mangalwar ko Bajrang Bali ne maza chakha diya (Lord Hanuman taught a lesson to BJP on Tuesday)," he told reporters. "Delhi's citizens have proved today that what Arvind Kejriwal did in the last five years was true nationalism. Delhi's voters have proved that Kejriwal is a true patriot. They have given their mandate to Kejriwal's model of governance. We will serve the people of Delhi more than we did in the last five years," he added.

Atishi, who won from the Kalkaji seat, said "kaam ki rajneeti" (politics of work) has won. "It was clear that people of Delhi had made up their minds about Arvind Kejriwal. They voted for him on the basis of his work. It's 'kaam ki rajneeti' which has won over the politics of hatred," Atishi told reporters.

Atishi, who was trailing in the early trends, surged towards victory and defeated BJP's Dharambir Singh by a margin of over 11,000 votes. "Thank you to all the people of Delhi for putting their faith in @AamAadmiParty

and voting for politics of development. In the last 5 years we have endeavoured to make Delhi's Govt. Schools the best in the country and now we'll make Kalkaji the best constituency in Delhi!," Atishi tweeted. Both Chadha and Atishi contested Assembly polls for the first time. They had unsuccessfully tested waters in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Hinting at the party's expansion of the Delhi model to other parts of the country, Gopal Rai said what can happen in Delhi can also expand to the whole country. "The whole country needs change. I urge my volunteers to prepare themselves. Get ready. What can happen in Delhi can expand to the whole country," he told reporters.

Rai, who was a minister in the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government, retained the Babarpur constituency by defeating BJP's Naresh Gaur.

