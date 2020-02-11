Heavy traffic in Delhi on poll results day

Heavy traffic was observed in parts of the national capital on Tuesday owing to processions and celebrations of people during the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections. The elections were conducted on February 8.

According to the latest vote tally, the AAP was leading in 63 seats, the BJP in seven constituencies, while the Congress drew a blank in the 70-member assembly, "Traffic is heavy from Khajuri towards Nand Nagri due to procession," the traffic police tweeted.

"Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Signature Bridge towards Gagan Cinema due to procession near ITI Nand Nagri. "Traffic is heavy from Govind Puri towards Nehru Place due to procession," they tweeted.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.