The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crossed the halfway mark in the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly, winning 36 seats and was leading in 26 seats, according to Election Commission figures.

Among those who registered victory are Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, besides Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey.

