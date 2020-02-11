Left Menu
Development News Edition

Counting will be time-consuming exercise, accuracy our top priority: Delhi CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:31 IST
Counting will be time-consuming exercise, accuracy our top priority: Delhi CEO

The counting of votes in the Delhi polls will be a time-consuming exercise, the Chief Electoral Officer for the city said on Tuesday, asserting that ensuring accuracy is the top priority for the poll body. Results for nearly half of the 70 constituencies have been declared as per reports around 6pm, while counting of votes on other seats are underway.

A total of over 1,200 rounds of counting are scheduled to take place for the entire exercise. Minimum rounds were held for Delhi Cantonment constituency (10), officials said.

In Okhla, 26 rounds were held, while for Vikaspuri, Badarpur, Karawal Nagar seats, a total of 27 rounds are to be held, senior officials in the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's Office said. However, the rounds are likely to go till 35 on some seats, they said.

AAP's sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan won from Okhla constituency by a whopping margin of over 70,000 votes. Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said, the exercise will take very long as VVPATs are to be matched too.

"Entire exercise is being conducted as per the procedures laid down by the Election Commission. Ensuring accuracy is our top priority, so counting will take time, and people would have to be patient," he told PTI. For some constituencies, where the counting rounds go beyond 30, the exercise can go on till late night, he said.

Counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security at various centres set up across the national capital. Exit polls on Saturday predicted a big win for the ruling AAP, which is now set to emerge victorious with a massive mandate.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday and the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent. The postal ballots were counted first, till around 8:30 AM, and then the votes cast through EVMs are being counted, the senior official said.

"The counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning the 70 constituencies. Each centre has several counting halls, equal to the number of constituencies falling in that district," he said. Each EVM consists of a ballot unit (BU), a controls units (CU) and a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT.)

After counting of votes through CUs, from every assembly constituency, five VVPATs will be randomly selected and they will be counted, he said. The counting centres are located across the 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BJP faced with task of finding out reasons for debacle in Delhi polls as AAP marches to victory

The BJP was trounced in the Delhi assembly polls against the expectations of its top leaders, as the saffron party trailed far behind the AAP that returned to power with 62 seats in the 70-member legislature. Although the BJP managed to imp...

Distributors move NCLT seeking classification as financial, operational creditors

Aircel distributors on Tuesday filed application in the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT seeking classification as financial or operational creditor in the firms insolvency matter. More than 53 distributors, who have been classified as ot...

AAP celebrates poll results, MP Sushil Gupta distributes sweets in parliament complex

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sushil Gupta distributed sweets in Parliament complex on Tuesday to celebrate the partys performance in Delhi Assembly elections. AAP leader Sanjay Singh who also was a part of the celebration said, Delhi people have ...

Uganda says Chinese firm applies to build $1.4 bln power plant on the Nile

A Chinese firm has applied to Ugandan authorities for a license to develop a 1.4 billion hydropower plant that could potentially expand the countrys generation capacity by 40 according to a regulatory official and papers seen by Reuters.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020