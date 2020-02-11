Delhi results confidence booster for Opposition, people defeated BJP's divisive agenda: Chidambaram

Describing the AAP win in the Delhi polls as a "confidence booster" for the Opposition, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the people of the national capital have defeated the "polarising, divisive and dangerous" agenda of the BJP. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party scored a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections to retain power for a third term.

"AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP," Chidambaram tweeted. "I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022," he said.

The AAP was leading in 62 seats, the BJP in seven constituencies while the Congress drew a blank in the 70-member assembly, according to the latest vote tally. Chidambaram said the Delhi vote was close to an all India vote than to a state-specific vote as the national capital is a "mini India".

"Remember, when Delhi voted, millions of Malayalees, Tamils, Telugus, Bengalis, Gujaratis and people who came from other states of India voted. If the voters represent the views of the states they came from, the Delhi vote is a booster for the confidence of the Opposition that the BJP can be defeated in every state," Chidambaram said.

