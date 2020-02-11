PM Modi congratulates AAP for victory in Delhi Assembly Elections
“Congratulations to AAP and Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi”, the PM said.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the AAP and Shri Arvind Kejriwal for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections.
(With Inputs from PIB)
