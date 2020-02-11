We respect mandate, best wishes to Kejriwal: Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the BJP respects the mandate given by people in the Delhi Assembly elections and extended best wishes to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the BJP respects the mandate given by people in the Delhi Assembly elections and extended best wishes to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "We respect the mandate given by people of Delhi in the Assembly election and give best wishes to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. Being in Opposition, BJP will keep raising the issues faced by people," Javadekar said.
Stating that BJP's vote share and seats have increased in comparison with last Delhi Assembly elections, Javadekar said that the party will analyse the results. By 8.30 pm on Tuesday, AAP had won 55 seats and was leading on seven others, while BJP had won 7 seats and leading on one. (ANI)
