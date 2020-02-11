Proper investigation in criminal cases essential for successful prosecution, says Himachal CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the criminal investigation is a multifaceted challenge and proper investigation was essential for successful prosecution. He said this while releasing the 'Manual on Criminal Investigation' and launching Mobile App 'Crime Free Himachal' of the Himachal Pradesh Police here today.

Thakur said the people would have greater faith in the rule of law if the investigation leads to the conviction of criminals. The Chief Minister said that the rule of law was an important ingredient of good governance thus the police investigators play an important role in good governance.

He said that the manual would help investigation officers to update and upgrade their knowledge and skills so that usual procedural infirmities during the investigation could be effectively addressed," he said, according to a release of the Chief Minister's Office. Thakur said that the Manual on Crime Investigation was an excellent effort by the Police Department to standardise the procedure in the process of investigation.

"It not only provides the road map for investigation but also gives an insight to the investigator to do it in a better and professional way. The main object of the state government was to provide prompt and speedy justice to the common man and make the state a crime-free state," he said. The Chief Minister said that the Police App 'Crime Free Himachal' would go a long way in ensuring maximum participation of the general public in tackling crime in the State.

"With this App, people would be able to register their complaints regarding crime without revealing their identity. People should be motivated to download this app, also to ensure their participation in making the state crime-free state," he said. Thakur said that the police officers had adopted a proactive approach to curb the cases of drug peddling in the state so as to make Himachal Pradesh a drug free state.

He said that effective steps should be taken to check this social menace by expanding the information network. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

