TDP plans to hold 'Praja Chaitanya Yatras' from next week

Telegu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday said that it is planning to hold 'Praja Chaitanya Yatras' from next week.

"TDP is planning to hold 'Praja Chaitanya Yatras' from next week to propagate against the YSRCP government's corrupt and anti-people decisions and undemocratic policies," said the party in a statement.

"Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to start 'Bus Yatra' from February 17. He is planning to tour all 175 constituencies in the state in 45 days. Yatra route map is likely to be finalised in two to three days," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

