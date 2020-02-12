Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says looking forward to visiting India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 04:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 03:51 IST
Trump says looking forward to visiting India
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has said that he is looking forward to his visit to India later this month where millions of people would welcome him. "I look forward to going to India," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, a day after the White House announced that he will be travelling to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. He's a great gentleman," Trump said in response to a question. Trump said that he spoke to Modi over the weekend and during the conversation, the prime minister told him that millions and millions of people would welcome him from the airport to the cricket stadium.

Referring to his New Hampshire rally held a day earlier, which was attended by an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people, the president said in a lighter vein that he might not feel so good with that number. "When we have 50,000 people, I'm not going to feel so good… we'll have five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium. And you know it is the largest stadium in the world. (They are) building it now. It's almost complete and it's the largest in the world," Trump said.

Responding to a question on a potential trade deal with India, Trump said that he will do it, if "we can make the right deal".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact and put 5G mobile network capabilities into all of its other flagship devices as it strives to retain the mantle of biggest global phone compan...

Artillery shells rain on centre of Libyan capital

Artillery shells on Tuesday hit the center of the Libyan capital, which eastern forces have been trying to take in a near year-long war, residents said. The Libyan National Army LNA faction of Khalifa Haftar moved on Tripoli held by the int...

Opposition to Huawei 5G in Canada waning: Poll

Ottawa, Feb 12 AFP Opposition to Huawei telecommunications equipment being deployed in fifth generation wireless networks in Canada is waning, the latest polling showed on Tuesday. Washington has warned against allowing the Chinese tech gia...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, the countrys senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths surpassed 1,000 and the World Health Organization WHO w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020