Trump wins Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire

  • Updated: 12-02-2020 06:30 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 06:27 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump was the projected winner of the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to early exit polling compiled by Edison Research.

The exit poll, which was released shortly before polls closed in New Hampshire, showed Trump with 86.6 percent of the vote with 20 percent of precincts reporting. Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld won 8.2 percent and write-ins came in at 2.8 percent.

Edison Research compiles exit polls and live election results for media organizations including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News and Reuters.

