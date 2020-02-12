Yang announces withdrawal from Democratic presidential race
Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who campaigned on giving every adult American USD 1,000 a month, suspended his campaign for president after failing to make an impact in the New Hampshire primary. "Our signature proposal, universal basic income, has become part of the mainstream conversation," Yang told cheering supporters as he bowed out.
Yang (45), was polling at a lowly three percent with 20 percent of polling stations reporting, placing him well out of contention. "Without a doubt, we accelerated the eradication of poverty in our society by years, even generations," Yang added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
