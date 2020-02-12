Putin and Erdogan discuss conflict in Syria's Idlib province

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the escalating conflict in Syria's Idlib province by phone, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said in a brief readout of the call that Putin and Erdogan had agreed on the importance of implementing Russo-Turkish agreements on Syria and that contacts between Syria and Russia on Syria should continue through the relevant agencies.

