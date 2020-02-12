Deoband is 'Gangotri of terrorism', says Giriraj Singh

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on Wednesday referred to Deoband as 'Gangotri of terrorism' while blaming it for the birth of 'most terrorists'. In a statement that may invoke controversy, Singh said, "I had once stated that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorism. All the major terrorists from across the world have taken birth here... be it Hafiz Saeed's case. They all have come out of from Deoband."

He made these remarks while addressing a public event in the Deoband town. The Union Minister also called for the implementation of a population control law and added: "without its implementation, the country cannot move on the path of development."

In November 2018, Singh has sparked a controversy by stating, "Earlier, Deoband's name was Deovrant. I do not know what it is about this place, it produces people similar to Baghdadi (ISIS chief) and Hafiz Saeed - Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief." (ANI)

