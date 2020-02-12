Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deoband is 'Gangotri of terrorism', says Giriraj Singh

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on Wednesday referred to Deoband as 'Gangotri of terrorism' while blaming it for the birth of 'most terrorists'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 14:32 IST
Deoband is 'Gangotri of terrorism', says Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh interacts with media on Tuesday in Sharanpur district [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on Wednesday referred to Deoband as 'Gangotri of terrorism' while blaming it for the birth of 'most terrorists'. In a statement that may invoke controversy, Singh said, "I had once stated that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorism. All the major terrorists from across the world have taken birth here... be it Hafiz Saeed's case. They all have come out of from Deoband."

He made these remarks while addressing a public event in the Deoband town. The Union Minister also called for the implementation of a population control law and added: "without its implementation, the country cannot move on the path of development."

In November 2018, Singh has sparked a controversy by stating, "Earlier, Deoband's name was Deovrant. I do not know what it is about this place, it produces people similar to Baghdadi (ISIS chief) and Hafiz Saeed - Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection in Delhi polls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by eleven Independent candidates who could not file nomination papers from New Delhi constituency in the Assembly elections. Notably, the New Delhi seat was from where Chief Minister-des...

3 detained for protesting against visit of foreign envoys in Srinagar

Three young men were detained here on Wednesday after they staged a protest against the visit of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir, police said. They protested against the visit and called it a waste of money while the envoys were enjoyin...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks gain as drop in new virus cases boosts confidence

Emerging market stocks rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, as a drop in new coronavirus cases raised hopes that the fallout of the epidemic on the worlds second biggest economy might not be as bad as previously feared. On Wed...

Analysts cut China's gas demand estimates as virus outbreak weighs

Several analysts cut their gas demand forecasts for China, the worlds top gas importer, as the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak is expected to depress industrial, commercial and transportation appetite over the next few months. Estimates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020