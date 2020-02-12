Left Menu
Trumps will get memorable welcome, robust India-US friendship augurs well for world: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his "extreme delight" that US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will be in India later this month and said they will be accorded a "memorable welcome". In a series of tweets, the prime minister said India and the US share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism.

"Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," he said. Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Modi said the visit is a very special one and will go a long way in further cementing the India-US friendship. "India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests," the prime minister said.

The US president and the first lady will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad during the visit from February 24-25, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in Washington on Tuesday. Trump's predecessor Barack Obama had traveled to India twice, in 2010 and 2015.

During a phone call over the weekend, Trump and Modi agreed the trip would further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people, Grisham said.

