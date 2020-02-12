Left Menu
Cong to start 2nd phase of anti-CAA march from Thursday

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:20 IST
Opposition Congress on Wednesday announced it would start its second phase of 'Padyatra' (march) against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the north bank of Brahmaputra from Thursday. The 'padyatra' will begin from Behali in Sonitpur and conclude in Nalbari on February 20.

"We do not accept this Act. This is highly communal and anti-Assam. Our movement will continue till the CAA is repealed," Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora told PTI. Bora, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said if the Congress is voted to power in Assam in 2021 Assembly elections, then it will pressurise the Centre to revoke all the citizenships that will be granted through this law in this period.

After conclusion of the second phase, the third phase of the Padyatra will begin from Karbi Anglong on February 25 and will conclude at Sonari in Sivasagar district on February 29, he informed. On December 21, the Congress had started its 800-km long Padyatra from Sadiya to Dhubri, where it was concluded on January 11..

