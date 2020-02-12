Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pay taxes for India's development, says PM Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:21 IST
Pay taxes for India's development, says PM Modi

While the previous governments had hesitated to touch the country's taxation system, the current BJP-led dispensation was making it more citizen centric, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, urging people to pay their dues for the development of India. Speaking at the Times Now Summit here, he said the concern was that as some people always found ways to evade taxes, the honest got penalised.

"All governments hesitated to touch the tax system. We are making it citizen centric.... India has become one of the very few countries to have a transparent taxpayers' charter that will clearly define the rights of taxpayers. I want to assure you that tax harassment will be a thing of the past in our country," Modi said. He lamented that when a number of people did not pay tax and found ways to evade it, "the burden falls on those who honestly pay their dues".

The prime minister said it was unbelievable but true that only 2,200 people in the country had declared earnings of Rs one crore per annum. He also said that this was the first time any government had focussed on smaller cities to push for economic development.

All citizens who could afford to pay taxes should pay them honesty for the welfare of those who had made them capable of it, Modi said, adding that it should be done with a sense of duty and pride. "India will not waste time now, it will surge ahead with confidence.... The Union budget will help achieve the target of a USD 5 trillion economy," he said.

The prime minister said as citizens, when the duties that the country expected us to perform were fulfilled, the country also got new strength and energy. This new energy and new power would take India to new heights in this decade as well, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in terror financing cases

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief, was sentenced to 11 years in two terror financing cases on Wednesday, four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris where Paki...

UPDATE 1-Former head of Mexico's state oil giant Pemex arrested in Spain

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested former chief executive of Mexicos state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, who was wanted on corruption charges in a graft case involving Brazilian builder Odebrecht, Spanish police and Lozoyas lawyer said.L...

Iran threatens "crushing response" to any Israeli action against its regional interests

Iran will respond forcefully to any Israeli action against its interests in the region, Irans Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday, according to the Mehr news agency.The Islamic Republic of Iran will give a crushing re...

UPDATE 2-U.N. rights office lists companies it says have ties to Jewish settlements

The United Nations human rights office issued a report on Wednesday on companies it said to have business ties to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, drawing ire from Israel but winning praise from Palestinians. It said it had identified ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020