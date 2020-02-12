Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata inducting ex-Maoists in TMC to counter BJP: Dilip Ghosh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:42 IST
Mamata inducting ex-Maoists in TMC to counter BJP: Dilip Ghosh

A day after the Trinamool Congress leadership expressed willingness to induct Chhatradhar Mahato to the party, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday charged the ruling party with trying to revive its "dwindling fortunes" in Junglemahal area by taking in former Maoist cadres. Mahato, a former leader of Maoist-backed People's Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA), had hogged the limelight during the Lalgarh movement in tribal-dominated Junglemahal area at the fag end of the erstwhile CPI(M)-led Left Front government in the state.

"It seems (TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee is afraid of the growing mass base of the BJP across the state. Earlier she is used to say Junglemahal is smiling. She has stopped saying so after a complete whitewash in the last Lok Sabha polls in Junglemahal," Ghosh said while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Jalpaiguri district. In a bid to counter the growing presence of the BJP, the TMC is inducting former Maoist leaders and cadres in the party, he said.

"But let me make one thing very clear - neither Maoists nor the TMC would be able to stop the BJP in the state," Ghosh said. Mahato was set free in the beginning of this month by the West Bengal government following a reduction in his life term to 10 years by Calcutta High Court for his good conduct.

Speculations had been rife over the past few months that Mahato is likely to join the TMC once he is set free. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said he will be happy if Mahato joins the party.

Mahato had refused to say anything on this issue. His joining the TMC could change the political equation in West Bengal's tribal Jangalmahal area which comprise the tribal districts of Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia. The BJP has made deep inroads there in the last two years and bagged all the seven seats in the Lok Sabha polls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Motor racing-F1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

Formula Ones Chinese Grand Prix in April has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, organisers said on Wednesday. The race, in an important market for Formula One, was originally set to be held in Shanghai ...

Vietnam VP holds talks with Naidu, vows to deepen strategic ties

India and Vietnam on Wednesday vowed to strengthen ties in key sectors such as economy and defense, while also agreeing to cooperate at multilateral fora, especially on account of the southeast Asian country becoming a non-permanent member ...

NFL-Browns' Garrett reinstated after helmet-hit suspension

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett was reinstated to the NFL on Wednesday, three months after the league handed down a record indefinite suspension for attacking an opposing player with his own helmet during a game. Garrett, who met with...

UPDATE 2-Spanish police arrest former head of Mexico's state oil firm Pemex

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Mexicos state oil firm Pemex, giving Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors government its first high-profile win in an anti-corruption drive that beg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020