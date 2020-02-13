Left Menu
Development News Edition

Klobuchar's dark-horse campaign gets fundraising boost, but new tests await

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 01:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 01:48 IST
Klobuchar's dark-horse campaign gets fundraising boost, but new tests await

Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar raised $2.5 million in four hours after her third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, her campaign said on Wednesday, a boost as she tries to beef up her operations for the upcoming contests in Nevada and South Carolina. The moderate U.S. senator from Minnesota had languished in the middle of a large Democratic pack before a strong debate performance last Friday -- and rival Joe Biden's stumbles in Iowa and New Hampshire -- sparked new interest in her candidacy.

"Thanks to the team's strong showing, we raised more than $2.5 million since the polls closed," campaign manager Justin Buoen said on Twitter. "Bring on Nevada, South Carolina and beyond!" Tuesday night's donations marked the fourth time Klobuchar's campaign brought in seven-digit surges of funding in one- or two-day rushes. Amid slowly increasing visibility she raised $11.4 million in the fourth quarter - more than twice her third quarter haul but less than half of what rival former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg took in.

She will face new challenges in the next three weeks, which bring votes in Nevada, South Carolina and 14 more states on March 3's Super Tuesday. In addition to the logistical challenges, Nevada and South Carolina represent candidates' first major test with large numbers of Latino and African-American voters. Pitching herself as a pragmatist, Klobuchar is targeting former Republicans unhappy with President Donald Trump, moderate Democrats uninterested in Biden or disappointed by his early performances, and progressives who feel that her practical approach makes her more electable than Warren or Sanders.

The 59-year-old used her late-2019 surge in fundraising to blanket Iowa with staff and traveled to each of the state's 99 counties, an expensive and exhausting bet that paid off by raising her into the top tier of finishers, her one delegate and fifth place win enough to propel her campaign forward into New Hampshire. Klobuchar faces steep challenges going into Nevada, where her campaign unveiled a more-than-$1 million ad plan Tuesday night, and South Carolina, where Biden enjoys a polling advantage with black voters.

Nationally just 3% of registered Democrats and independents supported her candidacy in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll. A New Hampshire bounce may not help Klobuchar in South Carolina, where she has done little campaigning and is not well known, said Bakari Sellers, a political analyst in that state.

"You can't just parachute into black communities," said Sellers, who backed the now-ended campaign of Senator Kamala Harris and is not currently supporting another presidential candidate. "You can't expect support if you don't have the relationships." Polls show Klobuchar holding little support among black voters.

"Pete Buttigieg is right around 4% in the African-American community - Amy Klobuchar is at 0," said Biden campaign co-chair U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond, which matches the politicians' recent results of Democratic-leaning voters in a national Quinnipiac poll released on Monday. "If you look at those numbers, you cannot come through diverse states without support in the African-American community."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Car-sized prehistoric South American turtle was built for battle

One of the largest turtles that ever lived prowled the lakes and rivers of northern South America from about 13 million years ago to 7 million years ago - and this car-sized freshwater beast was built for battle.Scientists said on Wednesday...

Dutch refused Moscow request to try MH17 Russian suspects there -minister

The Netherlands refused a request by Moscow to consider allowing Russia to prosecute three Russian nationals identified as suspects in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, the Dutch justice minister revealed on Wednesday. The ...

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday brushed aside the decision of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to end a decades-old military agreement with United States, saying he didnt really mind and it would save money.Duterte announced t...

UP: Man who shot dead rape victim's father in Firozabad arrested

A man accused of killing the father of a rape victim here has been arrested, police said on late Wednesday night. Superintendent of Police city Prabal Pratap Singh on Wednesday said, Achaman Upadhaya, who was accused of killing the father o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020