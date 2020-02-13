Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrat Sanders, Nevada union in escalating feud ahead of state nominating contest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nevada
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 06:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 06:35 IST
Democrat Sanders, Nevada union in escalating feud ahead of state nominating contest
Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who bills himself as a champion of organized labor, found himself in an escalating feud with Nevada's Culinary Workers Union on Wednesday, 10 days before the state holds the party's third nominating contest.

Tensions have been simmering for months between the powerful 60,000-member union and the 77-year-old U.S. senator, who comes to Nevada after a strong showing in Iowa and victory in New Hampshire on Tuesday. The union, which criticized Sanders' universal healthcare plan in a flyer to its members on Tuesday, said on Wednesday his supporters responded by "viciously" attacking the organization via Twitter, text, voicemails and direct messaging.

The Nevada union, with outsized influence in a state heavily dependent on tourism, is against Sanders' Medicare for All plan, a government takeover of healthcare that would end private healthcare insurance. "It's disappointing that Senator Sanders' supporters have viciously attacked the Culinary Union and working families in Nevada simply because our union has provided facts on what certain healthcare proposals might do," Geoconda Argüello-Kline, the union's Secretary-Treasurer, said in a statement, without sharing specific attacks.

Sanders' campaign responded with a statement defending his plan as guaranteeing comprehensive care. "The program is crafted with the working class and particularly union members in mind," Sarah Michelsen, Bernie 2020 Nevada State Director, said in a statement.

U.S. labor unions have spent years negotiating high quality, union-backed health care plans they fear will be snatched from them if a single-payer, government-run healthcare plan becomes reality. Sanders' rivals jumped into the fray on the issue on Wednesday, with the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, touting his Medicare for All Who Want It, which does not preclude private insurance.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the one-time front-runner who finished a disappointing fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire, referred to the union's statement in a tweet and said, "supporting labor means supporting our unions." The Nevada Culinary Workers Union has yet to endorse any Democratic presidential candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money

The U.S. Department of Education said on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into whether the universities of Harvard and Yale failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts as required by law.Yale Univ...

Athletics-Coleman looking to post fast time in 60m at US championships

World 60m record holder Christian Coleman wants to put some excellent training sessions to good use and go for a fast time at this weekends U.S. Indoor Championships in New Mexico, his manager told Reuters on Wednesday.Coleman, who won the ...

UPDATE 1-Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, according to passengers and ship tracking data. The MS Westerd...

Thunder facing Pelicans for first time with Zion

The New Orleans Pelicans are 0-3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. Now theyll have Zion Williamson in the lineup as they take a final crack at the visiting Thunder on Thursday night.Oklahoma City won all three of the previous m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020