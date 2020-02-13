China replaces head of its Hong Kong and Macau affairs office

China is replacing the head of its office that oversees matters in Hong Kong, Beijing announced on Thursday, after months of anti-government protests in the Chinese-controlled territory.

Zhang Xiaoming would be removed as director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the human resources ministry said, to be replaced by Xia Baolon, a 67-year-old vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

