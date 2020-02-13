Chandrakant Patil reappointed Maharashtra BJP chief, Lodha of Mumbai unit

BJP has reappointed Chandrakant Patil the president of its Maharashtra unit, while Mangal Prabhat Lodha will continue to be the party's BJP unit president.

The appointment of two leaders is applicable with immediate effect, said BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh on Thursday. (ANI)

