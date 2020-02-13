British finance minister quits in reshuffle
London, Feb 13 (AFP) Britain's finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigned on Thursday, just weeks after Brexit and a month before he was due to deliver the government's annual budget.
Javid's spokesman confirmed he would be leaving just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson carried out the first reshuffle of his cabinet since winning a parliamentary majority in December's election. (AFP) RUP
RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sajid Javid
- Boris Johnson
- London
- Britain
- Brexit
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson hails dawn of new era for UK on Brexit Day
Brexit done: UK leaves EU as Boris Johnson hails new dawn
Boris Johnson, Priti Patel put final touches to post-Brexit visa regime
UK finance minister Sajid Javid has resigned - Sun political editor
Britain beyond Brexit, PM Boris Johnson reshapes government