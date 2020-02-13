Left Menu
Police just stopped victory procession by Amanatullah's relatives due to lack of permission: Meerut SSP

Refuting claims that Uttar Pradesh Police has beaten up AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's relatives for carrying out a victory procession, Meerut Police on Thursday said that the cops only stopped the people to carry out the procession due to lack of permission.

  • Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:57 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:57 IST
Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Refuting claims that Uttar Pradesh Police has beaten up AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's relatives for carrying out a victory procession, Meerut Police on Thursday said that the cops only stopped the people to carry out the procession due to lack of permission. Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Ajay Sahni said, "Some relatives of a winner in Delhi elections were carrying out a procession. Police just stopped them as they had no permission for it."

It was alleged that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan's relatives were beaten by the police while celebrating his victory in Agwanpur village in Uttar Pradesh. Amanatullah Khan won the Okhla constituency seat in Delhi Assembly elections on February 11 with a huge number of votes. (ANI)

