Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rawat says 60% of announcements by U'khd govt implemented in 3 yrs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:38 IST
Rawat says 60% of announcements by U'khd govt implemented in 3 yrs

Nearly 60 per cent of the announcements made by the Uttarakhand government have been implemented in the last three years of its tenure and work is underway to implement the rest, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Thursday. Addressing the ministers and MLAs at a programme named 'Manthan' (the churning), Rawat said officials have been asked to implement 100 per cent of the announcements made by him as the chief minister.

The programme was aimed to take stock of the BJP-led state government's achievements so far and work out a plan of action for the years ahead. The ministers gave an account of the steps undertaken by their respective departments and the MLAs suggested ways to improve delivery on the ground.

The chief minister also explained how the state government was firmly on its way to fulfilling the promises made in the party's vision document in 2017, highlighting the steps taken by his government for the revival of dead rivers, recharging depleting ground water levels and providing free health insurance coverage to all families under the Atal Ayushman Yojana. He also disclosed the state government's plans to hold three important programmes in the coming months, including an adventure summit in Ramnagar, Tehri lake festival and a conference of young people associated with reverse migration initiatives aimed at repopulating the border villages.

"Valuable suggestions were made at the meeting. I am sure the nectar that emerges out of this churning will pave the way for the state's future development," Rawat said after the meeting. PTI ALM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

No rifles missing says police, as opposition slams govt, DGP

Eds rpting after correcting typo in headline Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 PTI A day after the CAGaudit found shortage of 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges from the Special Armed Police Battalion here,policeon Thursday maintained that...

UPDATE 1-U.S. rejects U.N. database of companies in Israeli-controlled territories -Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said the U.S. government would not furnish any information for a database of companies operating in Israeli-controlled territories that the United Nations human rights office released, and sai...

Since when do Indians need Amit Shah's permit to travel to any part of India, asks Yechury

Hitting out at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark that everyone, including politicians, are free to visit Kashmir whenever they want, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that Indians dont need permission to travel ac...

With CDS and DMA, synergy among three services will get fillip: Army chief

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday said with the office of the Chief of Defence Staff CDS and the Department of Military Affairs DMA coming into being, the synergy among the three services will get a fillip. While speaking at a boo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020