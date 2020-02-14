Trump says China is handling coronavirus 'professionally'

U.S. President Donald Trump praised China over its handling of the fast-moving coronavirus outbreak in an interview that aired on Thursday, adding that the United States was working closely with Beijing.

"I think they've handled it professionally, and I think they're extremely capable," Trump said in a podcast broadcast on iHeart Radio.

Asked if China was telling the truth about virus, Trump said: "Well, you never know. I think they want to put the best face on it"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.