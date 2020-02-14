Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan for Kejriwal's oath ceremony

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to become Delhi's Chief Minister for the third time in a row and preparations for his oath-taking -- which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 16 -- are underway at the Ramlila Ground. During the day, chairs were being set up across the iconic Ramlila Maidan. Huge iron pillars were also being moved around by workers to set up a stage for the event.

The AAP chief has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his oath-taking ceremony. AAP leader Gopal Rai, on Thursday, told ANI that only the people of Delhi will be invited. "Chief Ministers of other states or leaders of other parties will not be invited," he had said.

The Aam Admi Party won the Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70 with contender BJP badding eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015. The Congress party failed to open its account, just like the last election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

