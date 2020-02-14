Left Menu
Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. MDS5 KA-MINISTER Ready to change portfolio,if CM wants: Anand Singh Bengaluru: Amid growing criticism over his appointment as Forest minister as there are several cases pending against him, including under the Karnataka Forest Act, Anand Singh said he is ready, if Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa wants to change his portfolio.

MDS4 TN-AIADMK-STALIN DMK hopeful of "good ruling" by assembly speaker on its plea for disqualifying 11 AIADMK MLAs: Stalin Chennai: DMK said it was hopeful of a "good ruling" by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker on its plea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs, including then rebel leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had voted against the Palaniswami government in 2017. MDS3 TN-AIADMK-BUDGET AIADMK govt bets again on flagship welfare schemes, presents populist budget Chennai: The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu presented a populist budget, the last full-fledged exercise in its present regime ahead of the Assembly elections next year with a Rs 59,346 crore fiscal deficit and is set to borrow Rs 59,209 crore.

MES1 TN-BUD-STALIN TN budget lacks vision, schemes for growth, says DMK chief Chennai: The Opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday drew parallels between the lengthy budget addresses by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and state deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to allege that the ruling AIADMK was "following" the Central government. MES3 TL-BAJRANG DAL-PULWAMA Bajrang Dal remembers securitymen, denounces Valentine's Day Hyderabad: The Bajrang Dal paid rich tribute to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama attack last year and denounced "indecent behaviour" on the occasion of Valentine's Day..

