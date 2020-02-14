Left Menu
Uddhav asks spokespersons of MVA allies to keep coordination

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 18:45 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked spokespersons of all three constituents of the ruling alliance to regularly communicate and coordinate with each other for better working and coherent dissemination of information related to government policies and plans. The Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress are part of, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, held a

meeting of spokespersons of all the three parties on Thursday evening."Uddhavji said the ideological stand of the three parties is different but as alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), there should be coordination between all three parties. The spokespersons should communicate with each other for better co-ordination," sources said on Friday. The Chief Minister also asked the spokespersons to effectively highlight the programs and policies of the government, they said. PWD minister Ashok Chavan, Sena MPs Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant were also present.

