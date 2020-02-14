West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took a swipe at Union Home Minister

Amit Shah for his disapproval of slogans like "goli maro" during the Delhi election campaign, saying it was as

inconsequential as doctor coming after the death of patient. Breaking his silence on the BJP's Delhi poll debacle,

Shah had on Thursday disapproved of slogans like "goli maro" and "Indo-Pak match" used during the campaign and said these

remarks may have been one of the possible reasons for the party's defeat.

Nowadays some people are openly threatening to shoot protesters just because they don't agree with them, she said,

in an apparent reference to BJP leaders. "If you don't agree with them, they are saying 'boli

nahi toh goli". They are threatening to shoot everybody. Now what's the use of saying (slamming the statements) it was

not right? What's the use of doctor coming after the patient is dead?" Banerjee said without naming Shah.

She was participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address to the state assembly at the

start of the budget session. Without naming Railway Minister Piyush Goyal but

obviously referring to his statement that the central government wants to give more projects to Bengal but the state

is not allowing that to happen, Banerjee accused the centre of constantly depriving the state of adequate funds.

She also raised the issue of alleged deterioration in law and order situation in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and crimes

against women. "In Bengal, we have strengthened laws for protecting

women. Police immediately file complaints in cases of crime against women. But look at UP where victims are burnt alive

and their families attacked," she said.

