Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's "cowboy capitalism" must be curtailed - U.S. Senator Romney

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 23:22 IST
China's "cowboy capitalism" must be curtailed - U.S. Senator Romney
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, who last week voted to convict Donald Trump for abuse of power, said on Friday that the U.S. president was right to challenge China over its trade policies and that Washington and its allies had to act against Beijing. "The president of the United States decided to go after China ... It was the right thing to do," said Romney, a Republican.

"But we've got a lot further to go ... we can do a lot better as an international community," he said at the Munich Security Conference, accusing China of engaging in "cowboy capitalism" that was unregulated and unfairly undercut markets. Romney added that he expected Trump to be re-elected in November but that U.S. politics across the spectrum was becoming more hostile to international trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Plastics tax, carbon-trading cash to cover EU's Brexit gap, officials say

The chairman of the European Unions leaders proposed on Friday filling the hole left by Britain in the blocs next long-term budget with revenue from a new tax on plastics and funds from trading carbon emissions. Presenting a so-called negot...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq tick lower as coronavirus worries weigh

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower on Friday as concerns about an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak outweighed a boost from Nvidia shares after the chipmakers upbeat outlook. Nvidia Corp jumped 7.2 after it forecast first-quarte...

U.S. CDC to work with labs in five states to track people with influenza-like illness

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Friday it was working with public health laboratories in five states to track people with illnesses similar to influenza, as the agency strives to contain the deadly coronaviru...

Prosecutor: Weinstein saw victims as 'complete disposables'

New York, Feb 14 AP Harvey Weinstein believed he was so powerful he could get away with denigrating aspiring actresses drawn into a world where the Hollywood big shot considered them complete disposables, a prosecutor said on Friday in clos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020