Vishnu Dutt Sharma appointed new chief of BJP''s MP unit
BJP's Madhya Pradesh general secretary and MP from Khajuraho, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, was
appointed as the state unit chief of the party on Saturday. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh made this
announcement in an official communique. "BJP chief honourable Jagat Prakash Nadda ji has
appointed Shri Vishnu Dutt Sharma as the president of the Madhya Pradesh unit," it said.
With this, Sharma (49) has replaced Rakesh Singh, believed to be a trusted lieutenant of Union Home Minister and
former BJP chief Amit Shah. Speculations were rife in the state BJP that Rakesh
Singh, an MP from Jabalpur, might get another term. He had last month organised a grand Pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act
rally in his constituency, which was attended by Amit Shah. However, the BJP leadership picked Sharma for the
post, a move that has come as a surprise to many. Sharma, who is popularly known as V D, is a staunch
follower of the RSS. He is credited for strengthening the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students' wing
of the RSS, in Madhya Pradesh in 1990s. Sharma, who was the national general secretary of the
ABVP, had joined the BJP in 2013. With Sharma's appointment, the BJP leadership has
given yet another key post to a Brahmin leader in Madhya Pradesh after Gopal Bhargava, who is the Leader of Opposition
in the state assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
FDI in education bad idea, will lead to westernisation: RSS-affiliate SJM
Bhagwat interacts with RSS pracharaks from MP, Chhattisgarh
Focus on nation building: RSS chief to youths
RSS' agenda is to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra', says activist in Hyderabad
MU calls off training by RSS-linked institute after objections